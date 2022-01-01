PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.