Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 35.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,003,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter.

PAYA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

