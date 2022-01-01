Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.