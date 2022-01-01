Parkgene Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

