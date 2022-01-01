Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.77 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 389,828 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.95.

About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

