PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $26.22. 980,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.