Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,355,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $58.97 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

