Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $129.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 220,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

