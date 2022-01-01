Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE ORN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Orion Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.