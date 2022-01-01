Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 54,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 33,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,173,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

