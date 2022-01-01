OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $453.19 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $453.19 million and $4.65 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,953,832 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

