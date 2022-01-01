Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $204.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

