Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

