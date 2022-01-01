Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 74,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 53,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

