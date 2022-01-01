Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.31 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $623.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.