Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Get Olaplex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

OLPX stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $40,067,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.