Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.81 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Offshift has traded 213.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $10.65 or 0.00022452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,505.78 or 1.00171470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00033940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.65 or 0.01173753 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.