Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1,098.69% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

