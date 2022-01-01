Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,757 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.