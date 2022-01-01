Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

