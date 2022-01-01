Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.