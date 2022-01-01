Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Saia accounts for 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $337.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

