Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.58. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock worth $12,923,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

