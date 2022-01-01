Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KLA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in KLA by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $430.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.55 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

