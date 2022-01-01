Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $643.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.