Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,855 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

