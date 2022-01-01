NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 47.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 66.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.48 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

