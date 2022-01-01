Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 2.3%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 2,548,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,893,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

