Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50. 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

