Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

