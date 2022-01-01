Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,242 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

