Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

