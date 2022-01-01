Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $669,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the airline’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,628 shares of the airline’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

