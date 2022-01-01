Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vistra were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,801,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $22.77 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.