Nord/LB Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €16.40 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.55 ($16.53).

ETR:SZU opened at €13.25 ($15.06) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.40.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

