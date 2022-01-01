Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

