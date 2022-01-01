Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $29.11

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $29.88. Noah shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 986 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.39.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
