Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $29.11

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $29.88. Noah shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 986 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Noah by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Noah by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

