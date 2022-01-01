Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Noah by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Noah stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

