Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 5,990 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.80 and its 200 day moving average is $340.43. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

