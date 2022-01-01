Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 48.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 77,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Eaton by 33.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Eaton by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $296,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

