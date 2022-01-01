Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,290 shares of company stock worth $58,844,873. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

