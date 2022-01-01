Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $12.21 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.