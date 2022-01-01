Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

