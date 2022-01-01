Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $602.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

