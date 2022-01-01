Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 121,650 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.