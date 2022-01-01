Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.