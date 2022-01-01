Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,635 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for 4.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 823,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 201,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

