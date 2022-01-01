NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.79 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -296.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

