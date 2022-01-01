NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

