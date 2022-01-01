Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NEXXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Nexi has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

